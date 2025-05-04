Open Menu

DPM Dar Discusses Regional Developments With Malaysian FM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“The DPM/FM briefed him on the current regional developments.

He categorically rejected India's provocative actions, including its baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—an outright violation of treaty provisions and international legal obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while reserving the right to safeguard its sovereignty and national interest.

Foreign Minister Hasan supported Pakistan’s position and called for restraint by all parties.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving situation.

