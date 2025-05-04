ADG reviews PFA performance in meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Additional Director General (Operations) of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Asif Ali Dogar, chaired a review meeting of the PFA Rawalpindi division and directed to utilize all possible measures to ensure the provision of healthy food and service delivery as per the vision of Punjab government.

The meeting, held to assess the progress of each wing, was attended by Director North, Deputy Directors of Operations, and Assistant Directors of the Resources and Licensing wings. During the meeting, the heads of various wings briefed Additional Director General (Operations) on their activities across districts.

These included updates on licensing processes, field operations, public awareness campaigns, food testing labs, and legal matters.

The main objective of the meeting was to improve performance and strengthen operations throughout the division.

Additional Director General (Operations) Asif Ali Dogar Dogar instructed all wings to speed up their field activities and ensure to resolve pending court cases without delay. He also ordered officials to make the recovery campaign more effective, urging better coordination between the Resource and Licensing Wing and the Operations Wing to boost recovery rates.

Districts showing poor performance were given specific directions for improvement. Dogar made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated towards those involved in food adulteration, stressing that strict action must be taken against such elements in all districts.