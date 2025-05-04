ADG Reviews PFA Performance In Meeting
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Additional Director General (Operations) of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Asif Ali Dogar, chaired a review meeting of the PFA Rawalpindi division and directed to utilize all possible measures to ensure the provision of healthy food and service delivery as per the vision of Punjab government.
The meeting, held to assess the progress of each wing, was attended by Director North, Deputy Directors of Operations, and Assistant Directors of the Resources and Licensing wings. During the meeting, the heads of various wings briefed Additional Director General (Operations) on their activities across districts.
These included updates on licensing processes, field operations, public awareness campaigns, food testing labs, and legal matters.
The main objective of the meeting was to improve performance and strengthen operations throughout the division.
Additional Director General (Operations) Asif Ali Dogar Dogar instructed all wings to speed up their field activities and ensure to resolve pending court cases without delay. He also ordered officials to make the recovery campaign more effective, urging better coordination between the Resource and Licensing Wing and the Operations Wing to boost recovery rates.
Districts showing poor performance were given specific directions for improvement. Dogar made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated towards those involved in food adulteration, stressing that strict action must be taken against such elements in all districts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave fuels surge in Air Cooler sales in twin cities3 minutes ago
-
ADG reviews PFA performance in meeting3 minutes ago
-
National hero Arshad Nadeem visits IPSD, praises citizen-friendly initiatives43 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Lawrence Wong on his victory in Singapore elections53 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Malaysian FM53 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues landslide warning for Murree & Galyat, urges timely precautions1 hour ago
-
Fading Shadows: Once popular native trees vanishing in South Punjab1 hour ago
-
Beekeeping offers new economic path for women empowerment in rural South Punjab2 hours ago
-
DG Hajj mission pledges best possible services for Pakistani Pilgrims2 hours ago
-
2-cars collision in Hafizabad claims two lives, several injured2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri Youth in Srinagar face heightened repression as raids escalate2 hours ago
-
15 quail, 20 pheasant chicks recovered12 hours ago