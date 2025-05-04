Open Menu

ADG Reviews PFA Performance In Meeting

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ADG reviews PFA performance in meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Additional Director General (Operations) of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Asif Ali Dogar, chaired a review meeting of the PFA Rawalpindi division and directed to utilize all possible measures to ensure the provision of healthy food and service delivery as per the vision of Punjab government.

The meeting, held to assess the progress of each wing, was attended by Director North, Deputy Directors of Operations, and Assistant Directors of the Resources and Licensing wings. During the meeting, the heads of various wings briefed Additional Director General (Operations) on their activities across districts.

These included updates on licensing processes, field operations, public awareness campaigns, food testing labs, and legal matters.

The main objective of the meeting was to improve performance and strengthen operations throughout the division.

Additional Director General (Operations) Asif Ali Dogar Dogar instructed all wings to speed up their field activities and ensure to resolve pending court cases without delay. He also ordered officials to make the recovery campaign more effective, urging better coordination between the Resource and Licensing Wing and the Operations Wing to boost recovery rates.

Districts showing poor performance were given specific directions for improvement. Dogar made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated towards those involved in food adulteration, stressing that strict action must be taken against such elements in all districts.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

16 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

16 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

17 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

17 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

20 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

20 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan