National Hero Arshad Nadeem Visits IPSD, Praises Citizen-friendly Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 11:30 AM

National hero Arshad Nadeem visits IPSD, praises citizen-friendly initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) National hero and javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem, who brought pride to Pakistan in the Olympics, visited the Islamabad Police Security Division (IPSD) where he was warmly welcomed by SSP Security Division Muhammad Sarfraz Virk.

A Public Relations Officer told APP on Sunday that on this occasion, SSP Virk briefed the national hero on various ongoing initiatives of Islamabad Police aimed at public convenience and promoting citizen-friendly policing. These initiatives include the Police Response Unit, special desks for women and children, the Safe City Project, and community policing efforts.

SSP Virk stated that Arshad Nadeem is not only a source of pride for Pakistan but also a role model for the younger generation.

He praised Arshad Nadeem’s hard work, dedication, and patriotism, stating that recognizing such sports heroes is a priority for Islamabad Police as it promotes a positive message in society. SSP Virk also presented Arshad Nadeem with a shield on behalf of Islamabad Police.

Arshad Nadeem appreciated the professional services and citizen-friendly initiatives of Islamabad Police, expressing that he was impressed by these efforts and hoped the relationship of trust and harmony between the police and the public would continue to strengthen.

APP-rzr-mkz

