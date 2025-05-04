PDMA issues landslide warning for Murree & Galyat, urges timely precautions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning on Sunday, alerting local authorities and citizens to potential landslides in Murree and Galytiat due to forecasted rainy and stormy weather, advising them to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

According to media channel reports, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued a rain alert, warning of strong storms and heavy rainfall until May 4, with a forecast indicating a high likelihood of lightning strikes over the next three days.

Citizens in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding regions are witnessing partly cloudy skies with rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms.

The PDMA Punjab spokesperson talking to a private news channel advised tourists visiting Murree to exercise caution and stay updated on weather conditions, recommending they avoid unnecessary travel during unpredictable weather to ensure their safety.

He further requested tourists to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure a smooth and safe experience in Murree.

Residents are urged to stay informed about weather forecasts, especially during storms or heavy rainfall and avoid being in open areas during such conditions to minimize risks.

In case of a disaster, citizens can call 1129 to file complaints or seek assistance.

To ensure public safety, the PDMA recommends that citizens follow disaster management plans and guidelines, participate in community training and education programs and be prepared for emergencies.

By taking these precautions, citizens can minimize risks and ensure their safety during adverse weather conditions.

The PDMA is committed to coordinating response efforts and providing support to affected communities, and citizens are encouraged to stay alert and follow PDMA's advisories to stay safe.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has also brought good news for Karachiites, forecasting rain in the city starting May 5.