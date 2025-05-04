Open Menu

1896 Hardcore Criminals Apprehended Under NAP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a major crackdown under the National Action Plan (NAP), Rawalpindi Police have arrested 1,896 hardcore criminals this year in an effort to prevent crime and maintain law and order.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, 436 cases were filed for violations of the Tenancy Act.

Additionally, 560 people were arrested for possessing illegal firearms and were sent to jail.

The police also arrested 932 drug dealers involved in the illegal trade of substances such as ice, heroin, hashish, and narcotic pills, with a value running into millions of rupees.

This intensified action launched on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The crackdown is being carried out in Rawal Town, Potohar, and Saddar Circles.

“Security forces, along with Dolphin Force, Elite Force, women police officers, and other law enforcement agencies, are searching houses, shops, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses, “he said and added that data of tenants was also being registered under the Tenancy Act.

He said that dozens of violators had been booked for disturbing public peace under the Public Life Maintenance Order and the Loudspeaker Act.

