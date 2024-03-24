Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Mushaira Held In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A ceremony was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council here in connection with ‘Mehfil-e-Muhshaira’ (Poetry gathering) here on Sunday.

The ceremony was organized at the auditorium of Bahawalpur Arts Council.

Renowned poets including Prof-Dr. Nawaz Kawash, Dr.

Asim Saqlain, Imran Ali Awan, Atif Naseer, Khurram Pirzada, Khalid Mahbood, Inam-Ul-Haque Rashid, A.R Saghar, Tahir Ghotia, Afzaal Hashim, Imran Azfar, Mahar Nasir, Dr. Iftikhar, Mohsin Dost, Imran Ghotia, Faisal, Aslam Javed and others presented their poems and ghazals.

The poets also recited Naat. They also presented poetry related to Pakistan Day.

Director, Bahawalpur, Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

