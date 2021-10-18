Mehfil Milad held at commissioner office

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held to pay tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) at Commissioner office Rawalpindi here on Monday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah shed light on different aspects of holy life and teaching of beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that by following the footsteps of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and teachings of Holy Quran we can be successful in this life and the life hereafter.

"We can make this world as a symbol of peace by acting upon the teachings of islam and the entire life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for Muslim Ummah, " he added.

Commissioner said that all arrangements have been made to celebrate the auspicious occasion with enthusiasm and in this regard a control room has also been set up in the Commissioner's Office also.