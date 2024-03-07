Mehran University’s senate approves budget of 4817.538 million rupees for 2023-24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The 42nd Senate meeting of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro was held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Taha Hussain Ali. In the meeting, a budget of 4817.538 million rupees was presented and approved for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Director Finance Zeeshan Ahmed Memon while presenting the budget, stated that 2879.309 million rupees have been allocated for the salaries and other facilities of employees, professors, and officers, and 780.190 million rupees have been earmarked for retired employees. Additionally, 1158.038 million rupees have been allocated for other expenses and utility bills of the university, 68.196 million rupees for research activities, and 42.698 million rupees for student scholarships. Furthermore, a budget of 757.159 million rupees was presented and approved for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mirs.

The director of Finance further informed the meeting that the Sindh Higher education Commission has increased the university's budget from 974 million rupees to 1450 million rupees. He emphasized that if cuts are made in the budgets of public universities, they will face difficulties in providing salaries and pensions, making it challenging to run university affairs.

He said that Mehran University suffers a budget deficit of Rs 50 crore every year on Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mirs and from 2019, Rs 6 crore was being spent on the water centre. He stressed that just as the Federal Higher Education Commission allocates budgets for other top research centers in the country, funds should also be allocated for the top research center for water at Mehran University.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Taha Hussain Ali stated that their utmost effort is to have each academic department bear its expenses, enhance ties with industrial institutions, and increase economic output through research projects and initiatives.

Professors and teachers of the university should obtain external research projects with their research work and expertise. He mentioned that 25 percent of the students studying at Mehran University were provided scholarships and efforts were being made to secure more scholarships.

The Senate meeting was attended by Pro Vice-Chancellor Main Campus Professor Dr Aneel Kumar, Registrar Lachhman Das Soothar, deans of faculties, and other members of the Senate.