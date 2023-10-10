Mental disorders claims eight million lives worldwide; mass awareness crucial to win fight against depression, anxiety

Like blood pressure and diabetes, mental health disorders were termed as silent killer that claimed around eight million people worldwide including Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Like blood pressure and diabetes, mental health disorders were termed as silent killer that claimed around eight million people worldwide including Pakistan.

"Depression, anxiety and mental stress are the silent killers that take nearly eight million lives in world including Pakistan," said renowned psychiatrist and former Principal Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Dr Iftikhar Hussain while talking to APP on World Mental Day.

He said one in every eight persons or 970 million people were suffering from different diseases of mental disorders including depression, anxiety and stress due to socioeconomic imbalances, poverty and poor treatment by society.

In Pakistan, he said around 40 to 50 million people were suffering from common mental disorders, adding such illness afflicts 15 to 35 million adults which was about 10 to 20 per cent of the total population.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain said approximately 20 to 25 million children or 10pc of the population in our country need attention from mental health practitioners.

The research studies show that 50 per cent of mental-related diseases start from 14 to 24 years due to different socioeconomic issues and ill-treatment by the society to marginalized ones.

He claimed that untreated depression, anxiety and other mental disorders may account 13pc of the total death burden by 2030 in the world including Pakistan.

"The common symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress is feeling sad, confused thinking, mood changes and tiredness," he said, adding in Pakistan most of people did not take mental diseases seriously and in later stages treatment became impossible.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain advised people to bring their loved ones immediately to the hospital or psychiatrist if notice any of the above symptoms and avoid self-medication.

"We were shocked after doctors diagnosed my brother Sajid Khan with last stage of depression that badly affected his brain cells after a stroke and made him unproductive for entire life" said Akhtar Ali, the brother of the victim and a resident of Nowshera while talking to APP.

"My elder brother looks very tired and did not take interest in studies," he said, adding his disease was further aggravated after his family abandoned him due to poor health and unemployment," he said.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain said there was a common perception that people with mental illness were violent, looked different from others, and could never get better or could not be productive members of society.

He said such misleading stereotypes impact adversely on these people’s struggle to cope with their condition.

The senior psychiatrist said research studies show that people with mental illness were much more likely to be a victim than a perpetrator. Media should come forward and be strong partners against this social bias.

Family members, friends and society in general had a vital role to play in helping people recover from mental illness. They needed a positive attitude and acceptance of their conditions.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain urged civil society and the media to highlight mental disorders diseases on a regular basis to win the fight against it.

Meanwhile, awareness seminars, workshops and walks were held in different districts to mark World Mental Day.

In this connection, an awareness walk was held in Dir Lower district attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fawad, heath experts, psychologists and members of civil society.

The theme of the seminar was " Mental Health is a Universal Human Right" which was held at Government Girls Degree College Adenzai. Prof. Abbier Iqbal HOD Psychology Department Govt Girls Degree College Adenzai welcomed the distinguished guests, resource person, faculty & students.

The key-note speaker, Miss Ismat Shah HOD Psychology Department Govt Girls Degree College Timergara & Clinical Psychologist at Adenzai was invited on the occasion to shed light on Mental Health.

She educated the audience about the importance of mental health at every stage of life and inculcated that as responsible citizens, it is our social responsibility to reduce the stigma around mental illnesses and mental health conditions by showing resilience to the mental and psychological issues.

Prof. Farrukh Wasil graced the occasion as a chief Guest and concluded the ceremony with final remarks. She said that we needed to make collective efforts for help the people suffering from severe psychological problems. She thanked all the guests and Malak Shahzad Tariq (District Youth Officer).

The students listened attentively and participated actively. In the questions answers session various skits, drawing & charts were presented by the students of the psychology department expressing the theme. Shields and certificates were awarded to the resource person, organizers & participants.

