Mepco Installs 874 Km HT, 148 Km LT Lines During 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) had installed 874 kilometre high tension (HT) lines and 148 kilometre Low Tension (LT) lines during the current fiscal year 2020-21.

According to mepco sources, it is top priority of the company to provide early new connections and electricity with best voltage to the consumers.

From July 2020 to January 2021, the Mepco administration have installed 874 km high tension lines for upgradation of the system and to provide electricity with best voltage to consumers. The total length of the HT line reached to 79,182 km in the region. The Mepco administration had also installed 148 km low tension (LT) line during the same period and the total length of LT lines reached to 50,258 km across region.

More Stories From Pakistan

