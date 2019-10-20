UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Recovers Over Rs 278.8m From 27752 Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

MEPCO recovers over Rs 278.8m from 27752 defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), in a campaign against defaulters, have recovered over Rs 778.8 millions from 27752 defaulters from July to September this year.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the MEPCO teams recovered Rs 29.4 millions from 3132 defaulters of Multan circle, Rs 71.2 millions from 3525 defaulter of DG Khan circle, Rs 10.5 millions from 793 defaulters of Vehari circle, Rs 34.9 millions from 4801 defaulters of Bahawalpur circle, Rs 10.

7 millions from 987 defaulters of Sahiwal circle, Rs 29.4 millions from 2751 defaulters of Rahimyar Khan circle and Rs 67.3 millions from 3289 defaulters of Muzaffargarh circle.

Similarly, Rs 7.3 millions have also been recovered from 558 defaulters of Bahawalnager circle and Rs 17.7 millions from 7916 defaulters of Khanewal circle, release added.

CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has also directed the officers to continue campaign against defaultres without any discrimination.

