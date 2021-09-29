Met office forecast cyclonic storm by Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met office forecast that the well-marked low-pressure area currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move northwestward.

The system is likely to emerge in the Northeast Arabian Sea by Thursday and strengthen into a depression due to favourable environmental conditions with possibility of further intensification into a cyclonic storm by Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system, the scattered very heavy rain is likely to fall in Sindh province, said the statement released by Marine Meteorology and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on Wednesday.

It further forecast that extremely heavy rains accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts during from Thursday to Saturday (30 Sept to 2nd Oct).

Besides, the scattered heavy rains are likely to falls in different districts of Baluchistan. The extremely heavy rains are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan from Thursday to Sunday (30 Sept - 3 Oct) Sea conditions would remain rough or very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday to Sunday (30 September to 3 October).

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

All concerned Authorities are requested to remain High ALERT during the forecast period and keep them abreast for update through PMD website.