Met office forecasts heavy rains in Sindh from July 02

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department, on Friday, forecast onset of monsoon in Sindh with likeliness of torrential rains from July 2 and advised concerned authorities to remain alert to deal with any potential emergency situation.

According to a weather warning by the met department strong monsoon currents are likely to enter southeastern parts of Sindh and Balochistan from July 02 and Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts may receive rain thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls during 2nd to 5th July.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin while windstorms may damage loose and vulnerable structures including sign boards and trees during the forecast period, the met office warned adding that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Nagarparkar and Dadu as well.

Sea conditions may become rough to very rough during 3rd to 5th July, the met office further warned and advised fishermen to take extra care during the period.

Meanwhile, rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshehro Feroze, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during the period.

Monsoon rains had already started with the initial spells in parts of Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while more thundershower rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in those parts, it added.