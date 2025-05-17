Met Office Predicts Very Hot, Dry Weather For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of Sindh province.
However, gusty winds are likely during afternoon.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
