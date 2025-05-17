Authorities Directed To Resolve The Issues Of Kachi Abadi Settlement Of Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Under the special directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of the Ladies Wing Pakistan, a meeting regarding the Kachi Abadi (informal settlements) of District Larkana was held at Darbar Hall, DC Office Larkana on Saturday which was presided over by Minister for Kachi Abadi, Najmi Alam.
The meeting was attended by Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MPA City Larkana, Jamil Ahmed Soomro; PPP District President and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo; PPP City District Larkana President and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Khair Mohammad Sheikh; General Secretary District Larkana and Chairman District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmed Laghari; General Secretary and Mayor Larkana, Anwar Ali Nawaz Leghari; as well as chairmen of various Haideri Town Chairman Abdul Haq Kahawar, Darri Town Chairman Shahrukh Anwar Siyal, Tariq Anwar Khan Siyal, and Members of Municipal Corporation Larkana and other officials.
During the meeting, proposals were presented to resolve issues faced by the Kachi Abadi settlements in various areas of District Larkana, including land leases and other challenges.
The meeting also saw participation from officials of District Larkana and City District Larkana, chairmen and vice-chairmen of various town committees, and respected officers associated with the Kachi Abadi settlements.
