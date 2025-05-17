Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Resolve The Issues Of Kachi Abadi Settlement Of Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Authorities directed to resolve the issues of Kachi Abadi settlement of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Under the special directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of the Ladies Wing Pakistan, a meeting regarding the Kachi Abadi (informal settlements) of District Larkana was held at Darbar Hall, DC Office Larkana on Saturday which was presided over by Minister for Kachi Abadi, Najmi Alam.

The meeting was attended by Political Secretary to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MPA City Larkana, Jamil Ahmed Soomro; PPP District President and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo; PPP City District Larkana President and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Khair Mohammad Sheikh; General Secretary District Larkana and Chairman District Council Larkana, Ijaz Ahmed Laghari; General Secretary and Mayor Larkana, Anwar Ali Nawaz Leghari; as well as chairmen of various Haideri Town Chairman Abdul Haq Kahawar, Darri Town Chairman Shahrukh Anwar Siyal, Tariq Anwar Khan Siyal, and Members of Municipal Corporation Larkana and other officials.

During the meeting, proposals were presented to resolve issues faced by the Kachi Abadi settlements in various areas of District Larkana, including land leases and other challenges.

The meeting also saw participation from officials of District Larkana and City District Larkana, chairmen and vice-chairmen of various town committees, and respected officers associated with the Kachi Abadi settlements.

Recent Stories

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

57 minutes ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

10 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan