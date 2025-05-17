Downing of six Indian jets proves Pakistan’s superiority in indigenous military technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) In a stunning display of advanced warfare capability, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully shot down six Indian fighter jets including the much-vaunted French Rafale during recent dogfight of modern era.

While Chinese-origin J-10C jets played a critical role in the engagement, it was Pakistan's homegrown technological integration and multi-domain warfare strategy that truly tipped the scales in favour of the PAF.

This unprecedented achievement of Pakistan has sent shockwaves through military and defense circles of India and pro Indian lobbies, with local and international analysts praising Pakistan’s mastery in unifying multiple combat domains—air, land, sea, cyber, space and the electromagnetic spectrum.

According to Brigadier (Retd) Mehmood Shah, a senior defense analyst, the development of indigenous warfare systems by the PAF represents a paradigm shift in South Asian military dynamics.

“Even countries sympathetic to India have acknowledged the combat performance, scale and precision of this Pakistani success,” he told the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Brigadier Shah highlighted that Pakistan's military leadership, especially under the guidance of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar—appointed in March 2021—made significant strides in modernizing and indigenizing its defense capabilities.

One of the landmark achievements under his leadership was the creation of a fully integrated indigenous Data Link system, which enabled real-time coordination across multiple warfare platforms.

This system allowed for seamless integration of radar and weapons systems sourced from various global partners, overcoming interoperability issues and facilitating synchronized operations.

On the night of April 28-29, he said PAF surveillance detected Indian Rafale jets operating over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Utilizing advanced jamming techniques and real-time satellite imagery, Pakistan successfully disrupted Indian communications and electronic systems, forcing the jets to withdraw.

In follow-up operations conducted between May 6 and 7, Pakistani forces launched precision strikes against key Indian military assets.

Guided by indigenous systems, PAF pilots achieved by shooting down six Indian jets, including Rafales, marking the first confirmed combat takedown of the French-built aircraft anywhere in the world.

Dr Zahid Mahmood, Professor of Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar, said the confirmed kill of 6 indian jets has shattered India’s long-promoted cosmetic based narrative of military superiority.

“The Modi government’s campaign to elevate the Rafale as a game-changing asset has backfired. The global community witnessed Pakistan’s rapid, calculated, and overwhelming counter-response,” he stated.

He added that during the coordinated strikes on May 10, Pakistan neutralized high-value Indian military installations including Udhampur, Pathankot, and Suratgarh airbases, a BrahMos missile depot, the Uri logistics center, and a major brigade headquarters.

In a further demonstration of multi-domain capabilities, Pakistan reportedly launched a large-scale cyber offensive, crippling nearly 70 percent of India’s power grid and plunging several regions into darkness.

Open-source intelligence and unconfirmed Indian reports suggest that over 26 high-value targets were successfully hit by Pakistani forces, and even India's advanced S-400 missile defense batteries at Udhampur and Bhuj were destroyed.

Brigadier Mehmood emphasized that this operation has redefined the strategic calculus in the region. “Pakistan has proven its capability to strike decisively across all domains of modern warfare. The myth of Indian dominance in conventional military strength has been dismantled.”

He, along with Dr Mahmood, praised Pakistan’s political and military leadership for its resolute and timely decisions that thwarted Indian aggression and preserved national sovereignty.

As Pakistan solidifies its status as a regional military power with indigenous systems at its core, this airal battles will be studied for years to come as a defining moment in 21st-century war warfare.