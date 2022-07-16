Met predicts heavy rainfalls in Sindh, Balochistan from 16 to 18 July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Met Office has predicted that widespread wind-thunderstorms/rain-showers with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are likely in Balochistan and Sindh from 16 to 18 July.

According to a press release issued by Met Office on Saturday, the low-pressure area (LPA) persisting over the Northeast Arabian Sea & adjoin Gulf of Kutch has intensified into a Depression (Intense Low-Pressure Area) with maximum wind speed of 50-55 km/hour.

Met office stated that the system was located around Latitude 21.8N & Longitude 69.0E, at a distance of about 400km southeast of Karachi and 340km from Thatta.

This weather system is likely to move in northwest direction during next 36-48 hours and the move westwards towards Oman coast.

Under the influence of this weather system; widespread wind-thunderstorms/rain-showers with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts of Sindh from today 16 to 18 July and Lasbella, Uthal, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran & Ketch areas during 17- 18 July 2022.

As per impacts, sea conditions would remain very rough during next 3 days. Therefore, fishermen of Sindh & Balochistan are advised not to venture in open sea from today 16 to 18 July 2022.

The press release further said that very heavy/extremely heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, T.M. Khan Tando Allayar, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat & Jiwani.

The windstorm may cause damages to loose and vulnerable structures. However, PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

All concerned Authorities are requested to remain High ALERT during the forecast period and keep them abreast for update through PMD website.