Meta holds govt digital transformation workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Meta on Friday organised a workshop on digital transformation for government partners in Pakistan at the the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary IT Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood, Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, and Director General International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi were present on the occasion said a news release.

The purpose of the government digital transformation workshop was to engage social media and public relations representatives of respective ministries and government departments to brief them about how they can improve and accelerate their digital media presence and build the connection and engagement with the people of Pakistan by using Meta platforms (Facebook and Instagram).

The Meta representatives provided an overview of the Community Standards (Bullying and Harassment, Hate Speech and Misinformation) and the available safety tools, products and resources.

Officers and officials of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Information Technology board (NITB), Ignite, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Universal Service Fund (USF) participated in the workshop.

The Meta team present on the occasion comprised Head Safety Policy Dr Priyanka Bhalla, Lead Public Policy Dania Mukhtar, Manager Public Policy Tabeer Ather, and Partner Manager Meta Guillin Cathrine Zhou.

The question and answer session was also held at the end of workshop.