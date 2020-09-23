Middle schools in Punjab, KP, Balochistan reopen today

(@fidahassanain)

The schools have been reopened under strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to save the students from Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) Following the announcement of Federal education Minister Shfaqat Mahmood, all middle schools in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will reopen today.

The school will be reopened under strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). National Command and Operation Centre (NCO) has allowed reopening of middle schools for grade six to eight students from Sept 23.

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Tarakai also announced that middle schools will reopen from today. Murad Raas said that coronavirus pandemic is not over in the country so virus cases will emerge in schools but strict implementation of SOPs should be ensured.

On the other hand, Sindh government has decided to postpone the second phase of reopening of educational institutions.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said in a news conference that the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed 100% at the government schools but situation was relatively better.

“Classes from 5th to 8th will not start and the situation will be analyzed after a week. Middle classes can be started on September 28 if condition improves but will be postponed if situation deteriorates,” said the minister.

It may be mentioned here that in first phase universities, colleges and school for ninth and tenth grade were allowed to reopen from September 15 under strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Primary Schools will be allowed to reopen from September 30 in third phase.