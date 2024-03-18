Open Menu

Minister Announces Establishment Of Thalassemia Centres At Division Level

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at revolutionizing healthcare in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at revolutionizing healthcare in the province.

Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government pledges to establish state-of-the-art thalassemia centers in every division, ensuring vital blood transfusion facilities for thalassemia children. Expressing dismay over the failure of the previous administration to implement thalassemia prevention legislation, Nazeer emphasized the urgency of timely treatment for affected individuals.

Speaking at the inauguration of the New Surgical Tower at Mansoor Riaz Trust Hospital here on Monday, Nazeer underscored the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for foreign investment in the healthcare sector through public-private partnerships.

He also revealed plans to equip Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore with modern facilities and expedite the completion of various government healthcare facilities within a year.

In a groundbreaking move, the Punjab government has established a health advisory committee to spearhead revolutionary changes in the healthcare system. This committee, serving as a think tank, aims to address longstanding challenges and enhance healthcare delivery across the province.

During his visit to Mansoor Trust Hospital, Nazeer commended the institution for its exemplary medical services and quality facilities. With the unveiling of these ambitious initiatives, Punjab sets its sights on a brighter, healthier future for its citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan