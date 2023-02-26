Minister condoles over death of Basant victim

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday visited the house of a girl who was killed by areal firing on the occasion of Basant in the Mohanpura area.

He expressed his condolence to the grieving family over the accidental death of the girl and offered fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss with fortitude.

On this occasion, he said that despite of ban on kite flying and aerial firing, those who were involved in this incident would be brought to justice.

He directed the Regional Police Officer to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Later, the minister visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and inquired after the health of the police officer who was injured in aerial firing on the occasion of kite flying and asked about the medical facilities provided by the hospital staff.

He directed the hospital's administration to provide the best medical facilities to the victim.