Minister congratulates newly elected office bearers of Artist Action Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance Ahmed Rasul Bangash on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Artist Action Foundation, which is the first of its kind in KP and the entire country.

The oath-taking ceremony was jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the Artist Action Foundation here at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

The Minister Ahmad Rasool Bangash, senior artist Khayal Muhammad, and artists from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony, the minister said that artists are the custodians of our heritage, our past, and our future, adding that their work transcends borders, becoming a universal language that speaks to the hearts and minds of people around the world.

Bangash said that further steps would also be taken for the facilitation of the artist community.

He also appreciated their efforts in promoting KP culture, heritage, and positive image.

He further said “Pashto folk music, poetry, and art are the true representatives of Pashtoon culture.

Among all the folk genres, Pashto folk poetry and singing comprise Tappa Charbitha, Nimkai, Loba, Badala, Ghagoona Ghaarey, Rubayee, Misraeeza, Ghazal, and Sundaray.

The minister said that the Pashto language is proud of it because this genre is rare to be found in world literature anywhere in any language, especially in oriental languages.

He said that it is the only form of folk poetry that is very impressive and effective in highlighting the culture of Pashtoons.

The caretaker minister said that artists are a great asset to the nation, and the provincial government has taken all possible steps for the welfare and development of artists in the province.

He said that efforts will be made to promote digital and visual art as well.

A musical evening was also held on the occasion, attended by a large number of renowned artists. Various cultural shows were presented and largely appreciated by the audience."

