Minister directs to complete dredging of Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has directed the concerned officials to complete the dredging of Nullah Leh and other Nullahs and take action against those who had occupied the land illegally along the Leh.

During his visit to Nullah Leh here Friday, the Minister said that the construction of the Nullah Leh Expressway was very important for the development of the city and it would help ease traffic flow in the city.

Sheikh Rasheed directed the officials to prepare a plan for planting trees along both sides of the Nullah Leh keeping in view the impact of global warming.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah briefed the Minister about arrangements made for the upcoming monsoon season.

He briefed that that dredging of Nullah Leh was underway to prevent any flood-like situation while the action was being taken against encroachers with the help of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation.

He briefed that Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company is lifting the garbage from the Nullah regularly, adding Rescue 1122 has completed all arrangements to cope with any emergency-like situation while a mock exercise would be carried out in the next week.