Minister Emphasizes Govt's Commitment For Enhancing Health Insurance Benefit To Common People
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the health insurance program for the benefit of the general populace
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the health insurance program for the benefit of the general populace.
In a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Wednesday, he credited PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for initiating the health card project and expressed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's dedication to ensuring tangible benefits for citizens.
The CEO of SLIC pledged full cooperation with the Punjab government in this endeavor. Discussions included proposals to reform the program, with a focus on shifting business dynamics favorably towards the public sector. Present at the meeting were key officials including Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, and other stakeholders.
