Minister for completing ongoing development projects in education dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that all ongoing projects of the education department should be completed in time so that problems of male and female students could be resolved in a proper manner.

While issuing instructions to the planning authorities for completing PC-I and other requirement of the projects, he said the projects which are in the pipeline could also be approved by the relevant forums after completion of the ongoing projects. He expressed these views while presiding over the development budget meeting of the Education Department.

Secretary Education Masood Ahmed and other officials of the Education Department also participated in the meeting.

During the briefing, the education minister was told that the education department is working on 107 projects including 58 of the planned districts, 19 of the merged districts and 30 of the AIP, and timely completion of these projects would be ensured at all cost.

He was told that these projects include IT labs, ECE rooms, examination halls, science labs, construction and upgradation of schools, solarization, establishment of cadet colleges, setting up community schools and other multi-purpose projects for public welfare.

The minister said that education was the first priority of his government. He said that in the previous regime, billions of rupees had been utilized for providing facilities in schools and other necessary works. He further said that this journey of development works will continue till completion of all projects.

He said more resources would be spent on education sector to facilitate the masses living in the province.

The education minister said that our main aim is to bring children in schools and reduce the dropout rate while providing quality education to the children.

Special attention should be given to the development of education sector so that backward areas could also join the journey of development in an appropriate manner, he added.

