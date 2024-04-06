Minister Gives Away Cheques Of Financial Assistance To Christians, Hindus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated in an event for the minority communities at Rashidia Auditorium in Bahawalpur.
On behalf of the Punjab government, 110 Christians were provided financial assistance of five thousand rupees per person from the Easter fund, while 140 members of the Hindu community were given cheques of ten thousand rupees per person from the Holi fund.
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, Member of the Provincial Assembly Sadia Mazhar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Divisional Coordinator Babu Leela Ram, District Coordinator Doctor Jeevan, Minority Worker Sardar Tafail Jhajhout, and members of the minority community.
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, addressing the event, mentioned that as per the directive of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, cheques have been distributed to the Hindu and Christian communities from the Holi and Easter funds.
He stated that the Punjab government is taking substantial measures for the welfare and development of the minority community. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora stated that according to the vision of the leader of the Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, educational institutions are providing students with scholarships, employment, interest-free loans, and other essential facilities, and a comprehensive plan is being devised for the welfare of the minority community in the next five years.
He emphasized that improvement for minority women, jobs for youth, employment for skilled workers, and others will be provided with employment and social protection to eliminate the sense of deprivation. He further mentioned that under the Minority Development Scheme, an amount of 800 million rupees has been allocated, of which 20 percent is reserved for South Punjab.
The minister said that the Christian community has rendered significant services in the field of education and health in the country. He highlighted the importance of young people being equipped with education as it is the key to progress.
Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar stated that the Punjab government is taking comprehensive measures for the welfare and protection of minority communities and their rights. He mentioned that the Punjab government has also provided a financial assistance package to the Christian community on Easter. Emphasizing the significant role of minority communities in the progress and prosperity of the country, he highlighted the initiatives being taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the welfare and protection of minority communities.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, addressing the ceremony, highlighted the important role of minority communities in the progress and prosperity of the country, noting that members of minority communities are contributing to various sectors of life.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt utilizing resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak9 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan Operation10 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 7 arrested, 24 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan40 minutes ago
-
ICP ensures comprehensive security measures in high-security zone40 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed against profiteers, hoarders: DC40 minutes ago
-
BWMC to keep city clean during Eid-ul-Fitr: CEO50 minutes ago
-
Cotton Crop Monitoring Committee met60 minutes ago
-
PRCS distributes 200 ration bags among needy women60 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 85,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Panjgur IBO1 hour ago
-
Pakistan welcomes foreign investment, businesses: PM1 hour ago
-
16 dead, 1580 injured in 1457 road accidents in Punjab1 hour ago