Minister gives away cheques of financial assistance to Christians, Hindus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated in an event for the minority communities at Rashidia Auditorium in Bahawalpur.

On behalf of the Punjab government, 110 Christians were provided financial assistance of five thousand rupees per person from the Easter fund, while 140 members of the Hindu community were given cheques of ten thousand rupees per person from the Holi fund.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, Member of the Provincial Assembly Sadia Mazhar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Divisional Coordinator Babu Leela Ram, District Coordinator Doctor Jeevan, Minority Worker Sardar Tafail Jhajhout, and members of the minority community.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, addressing the event, mentioned that as per the directive of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, cheques have been distributed to the Hindu and Christian communities from the Holi and Easter funds.

He stated that the Punjab government is taking substantial measures for the welfare and development of the minority community. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora stated that according to the vision of the leader of the Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, educational institutions are providing students with scholarships, employment, interest-free loans, and other essential facilities, and a comprehensive plan is being devised for the welfare of the minority community in the next five years.

He emphasized that improvement for minority women, jobs for youth, employment for skilled workers, and others will be provided with employment and social protection to eliminate the sense of deprivation. He further mentioned that under the Minority Development Scheme, an amount of 800 million rupees has been allocated, of which 20 percent is reserved for South Punjab.

The minister said that the Christian community has rendered significant services in the field of education and health in the country. He highlighted the importance of young people being equipped with education as it is the key to progress.

Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar stated that the Punjab government is taking comprehensive measures for the welfare and protection of minority communities and their rights. He mentioned that the Punjab government has also provided a financial assistance package to the Christian community on Easter. Emphasizing the significant role of minority communities in the progress and prosperity of the country, he highlighted the initiatives being taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the welfare and protection of minority communities.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, addressing the ceremony, highlighted the important role of minority communities in the progress and prosperity of the country, noting that members of minority communities are contributing to various sectors of life.