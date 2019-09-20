UrduPoint.com
Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine Attends Prayer Ceremony

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine attends prayer ceremony

The Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a prayer ceremony in Narowal along with Pastor Anwer Fazal and various representatives of Christians community on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a prayer ceremony in Narowal along with Pastor Anwer Fazal and various representatives of Christians community on Friday.

A large gathering of Christian community was present there.

The minister said in his address that Pakistan is a democratic country where minorities have complete freedom, while in India such minorities were being treated so badly, which was condemnable.

He also criticized and condemned the role of Modi in Kashmir.

The minister said that Pakistani people were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and Christian community felt proud being Pakistani and backed Pakistan army to face any kind of Indian aggression.

Ijaz Alam said that Pakistan was our home, while the protection of country was responsibility of all of us.

He paid tribute to the organizers for organizing the prayer ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Pastor Anwar Fazal made special prayer along with all Christian community for the security of the country especially against terrorism in Kashmir.

