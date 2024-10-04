Minister Inaugurates Pakistan’s Largest Students’ Financial Aid Scheme
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Punjab Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurated Pakistan’s largest scholarship programme for the financial assistance of talented students in Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurated Pakistan’s largest scholarship programme for the financial assistance of talented students in Punjab.
In this regard, a launching ceremony was organised at Punjab University in which PU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chief Operating Officer Dr Mansoor Ahmed Baloch, faculty members and a number of students were present.
Addressing the ceremony, Minister Hayat said Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Programme was the largest scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan under which the fee of 30,000 intelligent students of public and private universities would benefit. The minister said that the fee of the four-year BS degree programme of the intelligent students would be paid every year on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and every year new students would also be included in the scholarship scheme.
He said that the eligibility criteria regarding family income range had been set with the monthly income of Rs300,000 to support upper middle class families in the scholarship programme.
He said that students of government medical colleges would also be included in the scheme. The minister said that students would be given scholarships in 67 disciplines which were in high demand worldwide. Sikandar said that the Honhaar Undergraduate Scholarship Programme would help in producing the best human resource. He said that CM Punjab had launched a number of initiatives for the welfare of the youth. He said that the students of PU had got a very competent VC.
PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that Honhaar Scholarship Programme was a revolution in the field of higher education. He said that the meritorious scholarship program would produce skilled and quality graduates in various fields. The VC said that the scholarship programme would strengthen higher education sector in the province.
The Minister also spoke to the students and answered the questions related to the scholarship scheme.
Recent Stories
Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street
ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9
SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage
Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister
Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore
Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: M ..
National fastest competition on Oct 8
US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit
Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society
Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10
Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court
FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 958 seconds ago
-
Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister2 minutes ago
-
Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore2 minutes ago
-
Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: Mayor Karachi2 minutes ago
-
US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit15 minutes ago
-
Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society15 minutes ago
-
FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik20 minutes ago
-
Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National Assembly Speaker Sa ..18 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations18 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab18 minutes ago
-
Dera Police conduct mock exercise18 minutes ago
-
CM Murad voices concern over 7 new polio cases, calls for elected representatives’ involvement to ..18 minutes ago