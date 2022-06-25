Minister inaugurates water schemes in Shingardar, Rasheedabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday inaugurated water supply schemes in Shingardar and Rasheedabad areas of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Saturday inaugurated water supply schemes in Shingardar and Rasheedabad areas of Swat.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 15 million.

He said that project that was long standing demand of area people, it would provide clean drinking water to residents of Shingardar and Rasheedabad.

He said that government was tirelessly working to address issues of people and to provide them basic amenities of life. He said that government was prioritizing development of far flung areas and added that public money would be spend on the welfare and development of people.