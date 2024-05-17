Minister orders to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lamjar Friday ordered to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately, the minister took strict notice of goods theft from a temple in Tando Adam.

The Sindh Home Minister had also sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad.

He said that any kind of injustice to the minority community was intolerable. He directed to ensure that the culprits involved in the theft of stolen idols and other goods will be arrested soon.