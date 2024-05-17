Open Menu

Minister Orders To Nab Culprits Involved In Temple Theft Immediately

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Minister orders to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lamjar Friday ordered to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately, the minister took strict notice of goods theft from a temple in Tando Adam.

The Sindh Home Minister had also sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad.

He said that any kind of injustice to the minority community was intolerable. He directed to ensure that the culprits involved in the theft of stolen idols and other goods will be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Sindh Police National Accountability Bureau Minority Hyderabad Temple Tando Adam From

Recent Stories

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

16 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

47 minutes ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

1 hour ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

2 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan