Minister Orders To Nab Culprits Involved In Temple Theft Immediately
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lamjar Friday ordered to nab culprits involved in temple theft immediately, the minister took strict notice of goods theft from a temple in Tando Adam.
The Sindh Home Minister had also sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad.
He said that any kind of injustice to the minority community was intolerable. He directed to ensure that the culprits involved in the theft of stolen idols and other goods will be arrested soon.
Recent Stories
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DePaul university representatives visit Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
FDA crackdown on properties converting illegally to commercial7 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam participates in farewell reception of outgoing Federal Secretary SAFRON7 minutes ago
-
PIC directs FBR to disclose information on tax evasion17 minutes ago
-
Maritime Affairs Minister visits Naval HQ17 minutes ago
-
Event held at IUB to mark World Hypertension Day17 minutes ago
-
Economic sovereignty directly linked to exports: FCCI chief17 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,406 injured in Punjab road accidents26 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to control smog under Transforming Plan: Salman Naeem26 minutes ago
-
Potato production plan 2024-25 discussed26 minutes ago
-
NA authorises speaker to constitute parliamentary friendship groups27 minutes ago
-
Lakki’s AC pays surprise visit to bazaar27 minutes ago