Minister Promises Swift Progress On Mayo Hospital Revamp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring timely completion of the revamping project at Mayo Hospital.

During a thorough review session on Thursday, he underscored a zero-tolerance policy for any delays, urging contractors to fulfill their obligations promptly.

He emphasised the paramount importance of ensuring minimal inconvenience to patients throughout the renovation process. He assured that once completed, the revamped Mayo Hospital would significantly enhance patient care and amenities.

Continuing vigilance over the project's progress, the minister reiterated the government's unwavering dedication to delivering improved healthcare infrastructure to the people of Punjab.

Earlier, contractors and officers from the C&W Department gave a briefing on the project.

The minister also visited the ICU, Child Emergency Block, TB & Chest Department, and Child Surgical Block at Mayo Hospital.

Additional Secretary Development Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Agha Nabeel, Professor Dr. Asghar Naqi, Professor Dr. Muin, Professor Dr. Ahsan Nauman, MS Dr. Faisal Masood, Professor Dr. Ali Ayaz, Professor Dr. Asad islam Khan, Dr. Salman Kazmi, and officers from C&W were present during the visit.

