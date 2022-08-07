UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Security

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Minister reviews security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Sunday reviewed the administrative and security measures taken by the departments concerned in Sargodha division during Muharram days.

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Azhar Akram, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi and DPO Bilal Zafar Shiekh, ADCR Hussain Ahmad Raza, Assistant Commissioner Azim Shaukat Awan, COMC Tariq Paroya and Chief Warden Civil Defense Dr. Haroon-ur-Rashid Tabassum and other police and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister directed the officials on duty to remain alert, adding that strict implementation of the plan should be ensured for the peaceful conduct of processions.

Participants should be allowed to enter the majalis and processions after physical search, he said and added that the organizers of the processions should cooperate with police.

The minister also met the organizers of the processions including Khan Shabbir Khan, Tahir Kirmani and others and inquired about the facilities.

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that the best arrangements for all the processions and majalis have been ensured throughout the division.

RPO Muhammad Azhar Akram said that police and other law enforcement agencies are cooperating in the four districts to maintain peace.

Provincial Transport Minister Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema along with Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed and RPO Muhammad Azhar Akram inspected the Divisional Control Room set up for monitoring the security arrangements of processions. They were told that the control room would remain open for 24 hours and the processions and gatherings of all four districts are being monitored through CCTV cameras at the control room.

