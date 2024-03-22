Open Menu

Minister Urges KMU To Extend Colleges Network To NMDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Minister urges KMU to extend colleges network to NMDs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries Department, Meena Khan Afridi on Friday emphasized the concerned officers of Khyber Medical University (KMU) to extend its colleges network to all over Newly Merged Districts in collaboration with the Higher Education Department.

The KP minister undertook a detailed introductory visit to (KMU) to recognize its pivotal role in advancing medical education and fostering innovation within the sector.

The visit commenced with an insightful presentation by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, underscoring KMU's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and groundbreaking initiatives in medical education.

The minister visited the KMU Teaching Hospital and Research Center, slated to commence operations within the next two to three months. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to cater to patients' needs while also providing an enriching environment for teaching faculty and students.

Minister Meena Khan expressed his satisfaction with KMU's extension of nursing and allied health sciences programs to the KMU campus in the Kurram Parachinar district and stressed to start the same in all NMDs in collaboration with HED affirming the provincial government's steadfast support for such endeavors.

Acknowledging KMU's transition to a paperless university and its pioneering introduction of computer-based examinations through an e-office system, Minister Meena Khan lauded the institution's commitment to embracing modern educational methodologies.

Meena Khan distributed scholarships and certificates to meritorious students, reaffirming the government's and KMU's joint commitment to fostering education and nurturing talent within the medical field.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Parachinar Same Khyber Medical University Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

28 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

1 hour ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

4 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan