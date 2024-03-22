Minister urges KMU to extend colleges network to NMDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries Department, Meena Khan Afridi on Friday emphasized the concerned officers of Khyber Medical University (KMU) to extend its colleges network to all over Newly Merged Districts in collaboration with the Higher Education Department.

The KP minister undertook a detailed introductory visit to (KMU) to recognize its pivotal role in advancing medical education and fostering innovation within the sector.

The visit commenced with an insightful presentation by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, underscoring KMU's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and groundbreaking initiatives in medical education.

The minister visited the KMU Teaching Hospital and Research Center, slated to commence operations within the next two to three months. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to cater to patients' needs while also providing an enriching environment for teaching faculty and students.

Minister Meena Khan expressed his satisfaction with KMU's extension of nursing and allied health sciences programs to the KMU campus in the Kurram Parachinar district and stressed to start the same in all NMDs in collaboration with HED affirming the provincial government's steadfast support for such endeavors.

Acknowledging KMU's transition to a paperless university and its pioneering introduction of computer-based examinations through an e-office system, Minister Meena Khan lauded the institution's commitment to embracing modern educational methodologies.

Meena Khan distributed scholarships and certificates to meritorious students, reaffirming the government's and KMU's joint commitment to fostering education and nurturing talent within the medical field.