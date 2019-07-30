UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Visits Kanwan Wali Sarkar, Shah Daullah Shrines

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Minister visits Kanwan wali sarkar, Shah Daullah shrines

Provincial minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Tuesday visited shrines of Baba Karam Ilahi, popularly known as 'Kanwan Wali Sarkar' and Hazrat Shah Daullah Wali in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Tuesday visited shrines of Baba Karam Ilahi, popularly known as 'Kanwan Wali Sarkar' and Hazrat Shah Daullah Wali in Gujrat.

He laid a flower wreath on the graves of both saints and offered fateha and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

He also inspected security and arrangements of cleanliness. He checked the presence of staff and found some officials absent from duty. He directed the authorities to take strict departmental action against them.

Related Topics

Gujrat From

Recent Stories

Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inapprop ..

1 minute ago

Trade most promising area to build strong Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Mega-hit Old Town Road' breaks US singles chart re ..

3 minutes ago

Everybody deserves second chance in love: Malaika ..

3 minutes ago

Cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Indian girl

17 minutes ago

First Lady Samina Alvi visits 'Darul Ehsaas'

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.