Minister visits Kanwan wali sarkar, Shah Daullah shrines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Tuesday visited shrines of Baba Karam Ilahi, popularly known as 'Kanwan Wali Sarkar' and Hazrat Shah Daullah Wali in Gujrat.

He laid a flower wreath on the graves of both saints and offered fateha and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

He also inspected security and arrangements of cleanliness. He checked the presence of staff and found some officials absent from duty. He directed the authorities to take strict departmental action against them.