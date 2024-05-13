ANF seizes 287 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests 16 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 287 kg drugs and arrested 16 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 8400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel booked to UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

108 kg hashish, 3.6 kg opium and 2 kg Ice were recovered from an accused rounded up near Expressway Islamabad.

In another raid, 72 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Ring Road Peshawar.

48 kg hashish was recovered from an area near M-1 Islamabad while 24 kg opium was recovered from three suspects arrested near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza Sheikhupora.

12 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects in Sohrab Goth Karachi and 8 kg hashish was recovered from two accused in Tondojam Hyderabad.

5.8 kg hashish recovered from 5 accused in G9 Islamabad.

2 kg opium was recovered from a drug smuggler held near Burhan Interchange Attock and 105 grams Ice was recovered from an accused apprehended near a university in Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.