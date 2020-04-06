UrduPoint.com
Minister Visits Quarantine Center, Reviews Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister and district Incharge Corona Combat Programme Rai Temor Bhatti visited Quarantine Center at Veterinary University and reviewed arrangements in the center.

Meanwhile, he presided over a meeting to discuss Corona Combat Programme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto in his briefing told that all possible arrangements had been finalized for the control of corona virus in the Jhang district. He told that pilgrims were accommodated in the isolation centre and after receiving results of tests those having negative reports would be sent homes while pilgrims with positive reports would be shifted to DHQ Hospital for further treatment.

Rai Temor Bhatti expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by the administration and said that the Punjab government was making all-out efforts against Corona Virus and to facilitate the patients.

Rana Shahbaz MPA, ADCG Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, ADCR Shahid Abbas Joyea, Assistant Commissioners and officers of other departments were also present in the meeting.

