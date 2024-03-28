Open Menu

Ministers Review Plan For Establishment Of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Ministers review plan for establishment of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital

Punjab's Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, reviewed plans for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The hospital aims to provide comprehensive treatment facilities for cancer patients across Punjab under one roof

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Punjab's Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, reviewed plans for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The hospital aims to provide comprehensive treatment facilities for cancer patients across Punjab under one roof.

During the meeting held at the Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP) head office on Thursday, detailed discussions were held regarding the master plan of the state-of-the-art cancer hospital. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and CEO IDAP Captain (R) Shameer provided insights into the project's progress.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that the long-standing demand of cancer patients for better treatment facilities will be met through the construction of this hospital, entrusted to IDAP.

He assured the availability of necessary funds for the project.

Echoing these sentiments, Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the government's commitment to monitoring every stage of the hospital's construction. He announced plans for a helipad and a day care center within the hospital premises, emphasizing the government's people-centric approach and commitment to transparency in project funding.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Mian Tariq, and other officials, reflecting a collaborative effort towards realizing this vital healthcare initiative.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Progress Imran Nazir Cancer Government

Recent Stories

Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tom ..

Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade t ..

Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion

1 minute ago
 Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX ..

Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX Director meet Finance Minister

1 minute ago
 SC conditionally allows army courts to announce re ..

SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts

1 minute ago
 12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation: ..

12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana

1 minute ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB

Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB

1 minute ago
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with ..

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

51 minutes ago
 'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offe ..

'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML

50 minutes ago
 Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders F ..

Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined

52 minutes ago
 IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar E ..

IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again

51 minutes ago
 Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative dir ..

Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director

51 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan