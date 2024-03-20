Ministers Reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute Of Cardiology In Sargodha Project
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir Wednesday reiterated their commitment to utilising all public funds only for benefit of people
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir Wednesday reiterated their commitment to utilising all public funds only for benefit of people.
Presiding over a meeting on Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha project, they emphasised the facility's construction to cater to the city's healthcare needs.
Highlighting the necessity for additional government hospitals due to population growth, the ministers affirmed their dedication to timely completion and vigilant monitoring of the project. The meeting also saw the review of the institute's master plan, with participation from health officials and relevant stakeholders.
