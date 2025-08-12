Minor dies as wall collapses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A girl was killed as a wall collapsed on her near Nehal Wala area,Adda Bosan road on Tuesday.

According to rescue,the dilapidated wall of a single-brick kiln suddenly fell into the house,As a result,FatiMA(8) died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 concerned reached on the spot,shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.