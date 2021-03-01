UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 4,976 Cases By February End

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,976 cases by February end

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COiOED) disposed of some 4,976 cases by February end, said monthly progress report of CoIoED released by Secretary of the commission.

According to the report, the commission had disposed of 154 cases during the last month including 112 cases of Balochistan, 28 of Sindh, 01 of Punjab, 08 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 05 cases of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) after conducting the hearings.

The commission had also registered 144 new cases in February swelling the total number of cases to 7,088 from March 2011. Of which the commission had disposed of 4,976, by the end of last month, which is 70.

20 percent of the disposal. The remaining 2,112 cases are under investigation.

Chairman of CoIoED Justice Javed held two meetings with the distressed families of Balochistan as the commission always feels conscious about the distress of families of missing persons. The efforts have been accelerated with special attention towards the cases of Missing persons of Balochistan.

The Commission is determined to put in extraordinary efforts to trace the whereabouts of Missing Persons as per its mandate.

The families whose Missing Persons have been traced, paid tributes and thanks for Justice Javed Iqbal for his untiring efforts.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Missing Persons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Progress February March From Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 r ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Conducts Trials of Drug Blocking Parts of C ..

1 second ago

Afghan President, US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met t ..

3 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets MNAs, discusses th ..

5 seconds ago

Establishment of Sports Climbing Wall in Peshawar ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition wants to make Senate elections disputed ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.