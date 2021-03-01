Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,976 cases by February end

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COiOED) disposed of some 4,976 cases by February end, said monthly progress report of CoIoED released by Secretary of the commission.

According to the report, the commission had disposed of 154 cases during the last month including 112 cases of Balochistan, 28 of Sindh, 01 of Punjab, 08 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 05 cases of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) after conducting the hearings.

The commission had also registered 144 new cases in February swelling the total number of cases to 7,088 from March 2011. Of which the commission had disposed of 4,976, by the end of last month, which is 70.

20 percent of the disposal. The remaining 2,112 cases are under investigation.

Chairman of CoIoED Justice Javed held two meetings with the distressed families of Balochistan as the commission always feels conscious about the distress of families of missing persons. The efforts have been accelerated with special attention towards the cases of Missing persons of Balochistan.

The Commission is determined to put in extraordinary efforts to trace the whereabouts of Missing Persons as per its mandate.

The families whose Missing Persons have been traced, paid tributes and thanks for Justice Javed Iqbal for his untiring efforts.