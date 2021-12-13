MNSUA marks World Fisheries Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organized a seminar on World Fisheries Day.

VC of the university Dr. Asif Ali graced the occasion as the chief guest. In addition to making posters, models and speech competitions on Fisheries Day, the students presented skits on the importance of fish and the problems being faced by the industry .

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Asif Ali said that Pakistan was faced with problems like salty water and salinity.

He suggested that farmers get best products of fisheries by utilizing the opportunity, adding that fish was the cheapest and standard source of protein.

Chairman Vet and Animal Sciences Department Dr. Asif Raza said that awareness campaign was very vital to highlight the importance and usefulness of fisheries which will help in solving the problems being faced by the fisheries industry.

Assistant Prof Dr. Naheed Bano discussed in detail about the challenges of the environmental changes on the sector.

Dr. Junaid Ali Khan, Dr. Asghar Abbas, Dr. Kashif Hussain, Assistant Director Fisheries Iram Khan, besides other faculty members, students and other stakeholders attended the moot.