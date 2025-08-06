Mobile billboards in U.S. capital spotlight India’s abrogation of Kashmir’s special status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Digital advertising trucks drove through key areas of Washington D.C., displaying powerful messages such as “End India’s Settler Colonialism in Kashmir,” “Kashmir Facing Existential Threat: United States Needs to Act,” and “India – Release All Political Prisoners Unconditionally,” drawing attention to the grave situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the campaign was launched by the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) in connection with the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

The trucks, seen by tens of thousands, carried messages rejecting Indian propaganda, denouncing demographic engineering in Kashmir, and asserting that “Kashmir is not an Indian protectorate.

”

Sardar Shoaib Irshad, General Secretary of Kashmir American Welfare Association (KAWA), said the initiative aimed to raise awareness among tourists and locals in Washington.

He cited data suggesting such trucks generate over 70,000 impressions in a day in cities like D.C. or New York.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was an act of aggression that violated UN Security Council Resolutions 91 and 122.

He pointed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ statement of August 8, 2019, reaffirming that the status of Jammu and Kashmir must be determined in line with the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.