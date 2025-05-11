Open Menu

Pakistan Seeks Peace, But Won’t Compromise On Sovereignty: Rana Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Friday said on Sunday that the Modi government remains hostage to its aggressive narrative, which continues to obstruct peaceful resolution of regional issues.

Speaking to a private news channel, he reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to peace but will not compromise on national security and sovereignty.

“We never initiated aggression, but defending the country is our right and responsibility,” he stated.

He emphasized that any unilateral move regarding the Indus Waters Treaty would be considered an "act of war" and would be met with a response.

Answering a question, advisor said that the Kashmir dispute has once again returned to global attention.

“Kashmir remains an unresolved issue, and it must be addressed at the global level,” he said, urging dialogue as the only viable path.

Criticizing India’s conduct post-Pahalgam incident, he said Pakistan offered full cooperation and impartial investigation, but the Modi government responded with baseless accusations and an illegal suspension of the treaty.

