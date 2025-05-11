Indus Waters Treaty Cannot Be Suspended: Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that Pakistan showed maximum restraint despite facing baseless allegations and aggression following the Pahalgam incident.
"Even after offering full cooperation and an impartial investigation, India chose confrontation over dialogue," he said while talking to a private news channel.
He said that Pakistan’s response was characterized by restraint and calculated decision-making rather than impulsive actions. He added that Pakistan’s measured approach reflects its commitment to regional stability and responsible statecraft.
He dismissed India's move to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that the agreement contains no clause permitting such suspension.
"There is no question of suspension, the treaty does not allow it," he added.
Answering a question, he praised Pakistan Armed forces and mentioned that the Pakistan Air Force showed its brilliance once again through unmatched performance, adding that international media acknowledged its superiority and professionalism during recent tensions.
He said that future talks between the two countries will include key issues such as the Indus Waters Treaty, terrorism, and the Kashmir dispute.
The minister said the regional strategic landscape, both militarily and diplomatically, is shifting, and expressed hope that this change would be in Pakistan’s favor. “A better future lies ahead for Pakistan, InshaAllah,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indus Waters Treaty Cannot Be Suspended: Khawaja Asif6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks peace, but won’t compromise on sovereignty: Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
Indian dominance not be accepted: Saad Rafique46 minutes ago
-
India’s false claims exposed: Aqeel Malik46 minutes ago
-
Big Rawalpindi rally pays tribute to Pakistan Army for successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation agai ..46 minutes ago
-
CDA activates emergency response teams amid Islamabad rain emergency46 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes PM’s decision to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’56 minutes ago
-
PML-N Lahore president leads 'thanksgiving day' rally1 hour ago
-
PM lauds President Trump’s ‘greater role’ in bringing peace to South Asia1 hour ago
-
PEC honors armed forces for steadfast response to Indian aggression1 hour ago
-
Event held to celebrate International Mother’s Day1 hour ago