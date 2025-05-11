Open Menu

Leaders Media Network Organises Solidarity Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Leaders Media Network organises solidarity event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Leaders Media Network organised a special event at the Pakistan Air Force Falcon Club in Lahore to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The event’s chief guest, Syed Shahbaz Bukhari Advocate, Managing Director of Bukhari Law Firm, paid tribute to the armed forces, stating, “Our military is a wall of steel that will reduce any enemy attack to dust.”

Founder President of Leaders Media Network Usman Ghani said, “We salute the Pakistan Army for downing five Indian aircraft. Today’s gathering is a powerful expression of our unwavering support for our armed forces.”

Chairman Syed Ali Bukhari echoed this sentiment, declaring, “The nation stands proudly with its soldiers and pilots.” He paid glowing tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for ensuring the nation’s defense remains strong, unwavering, and resilient against every threat.

General Secretary Syed Musawar Ali Zanjani emphasized that Pakistan is not to be underestimated, “This is not Iraq, Syria, or Palestine, Pakistan will respond decisively to any aggression. The journalist community is united with the government and the Pakistan Army in the face of Indian war hysteria.”

The event was attended by a large number of notable figures, including Syed Shahbaz Bukhari Advocate, Syed Ali Bukhari, Usman Ghani, Naseerul Haq Hashmi, Syed Musawar Ali Zanjani, Ijaz Ahmed Ijaz, Sheikh Masroor Rafi, Mehr Abdul Arouf, Taufiq-ur-Rehman Saifi, Dr. Mustafa Kamal, Kashif Adib Jawdani, Abdul Rehman, Naeem Ahmed, Nadeem Shahzad Ali, Saman Urooj, Adnan Taufiq, and others.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security of the nation and the continued success of Pakistan’s armed forces.

