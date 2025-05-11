Leaders Media Network Organises Solidarity Event
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Leaders Media Network organised a special event at the Pakistan Air Force Falcon Club in Lahore to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
The event’s chief guest, Syed Shahbaz Bukhari Advocate, Managing Director of Bukhari Law Firm, paid tribute to the armed forces, stating, “Our military is a wall of steel that will reduce any enemy attack to dust.”
Founder President of Leaders Media Network Usman Ghani said, “We salute the Pakistan Army for downing five Indian aircraft. Today’s gathering is a powerful expression of our unwavering support for our armed forces.”
Chairman Syed Ali Bukhari echoed this sentiment, declaring, “The nation stands proudly with its soldiers and pilots.” He paid glowing tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for ensuring the nation’s defense remains strong, unwavering, and resilient against every threat.
General Secretary Syed Musawar Ali Zanjani emphasized that Pakistan is not to be underestimated, “This is not Iraq, Syria, or Palestine, Pakistan will respond decisively to any aggression. The journalist community is united with the government and the Pakistan Army in the face of Indian war hysteria.”
The event was attended by a large number of notable figures, including Syed Shahbaz Bukhari Advocate, Syed Ali Bukhari, Usman Ghani, Naseerul Haq Hashmi, Syed Musawar Ali Zanjani, Ijaz Ahmed Ijaz, Sheikh Masroor Rafi, Mehr Abdul Arouf, Taufiq-ur-Rehman Saifi, Dr. Mustafa Kamal, Kashif Adib Jawdani, Abdul Rehman, Naeem Ahmed, Nadeem Shahzad Ali, Saman Urooj, Adnan Taufiq, and others.
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security of the nation and the continued success of Pakistan’s armed forces.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Leaders Media Network organises solidarity event59 seconds ago
-
Indus Waters Treaty Cannot Be Suspended: Khawaja Asif11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks peace, but won’t compromise on sovereignty: Rana Sanaullah11 minutes ago
-
Indian dominance not be accepted: Saad Rafique51 minutes ago
-
India’s false claims exposed: Aqeel Malik51 minutes ago
-
Big Rawalpindi rally pays tribute to Pakistan Army for successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation agai ..51 minutes ago
-
CDA activates emergency response teams amid Islamabad rain emergency51 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes PM’s decision to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’1 hour ago
-
PML-N Lahore president leads 'thanksgiving day' rally1 hour ago
-
PM lauds President Trump’s ‘greater role’ in bringing peace to South Asia1 hour ago
-
PEC honors armed forces for steadfast response to Indian aggression2 hours ago