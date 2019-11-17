Modern machinery revives wood carving art

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The modern machinery has played a key role in revival of the aesthetic art of wood carving in Pakistan as well across the globe.

In past, the wood carving art was boomed during the Mughal period in the sub-continent which later lost in demand due to the arrival of easily handled metals such as aluminum, glass, a Craftsman Toheed Shah Sunday said.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan is a very rich country in handicraft as its various kinds are coupled with different areas of country.

Sharing the details, Toheed said that Multan is synonymous with blue pottery, camel leather and camel boon handicrafts, while Chiniot is famous for traditional wood furniture and Sillanwali in known through out Pakistan and at international level for its wooden handicrafts with colorful geometric patterns and oriental designs.

Artists of Sillanwali, he said, are producing very charming and fascinating handicrafts of sissoo (sheesham) wood mostly used for decorative proposes.Craft-men of Sillanwali are manufactured fruit baskets, bowels, dry fruit serving plates, flower vases, carved, lacquered furniture, and table lamps and a complete range of wall decors, he added.

"These items are beautiful blend of art and craft. Sillanwali craft is not merely a craft but it lies in the definition of handicraft which makes it distinguished from other crafts. The use of these handicrafts is not only functional but also decorative.

It is also an interest of collectors who appreciate craftsmanship" Shah informed.

He said thanks to new technology and machinery to make it easy to carve complicated and twisted designs on wood which attracted the customers across the country.

Initially, he said, craft could be seen everywhere from small homes to gigantic palaces of the sub-continent, adding then it remained to shrines and Islamic holy places as it did cost much to customers and was a time taking job for the artists.

Commenting on the use of advance technology, another artisan Shahid Raza said that in past even the simplest designs took months to get completed as artisans used simple equipments than the electronic machinery.

He said that different eye-catching patterns and designs on wood adds into the interior and exterior beauty of homes and buildings.

"Our business extended due to advance technology as it had become easy to carve patterns as per customers' requirements, adding it took us less time to deliver the orders," he stated.

Customers demand for different designs to carve on doors, windows, floor, ceiling and furniture, while some ask for carving language words, he added.

"I am glad on the revival of this dying art form as our generation is looking more busy in modern technology and do not have a little knowledge of history," said Shehla Ikram a resident of Sargodha.

778/