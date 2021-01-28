Modern technology must for better results in agriculture sector: DC Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme was a revolutionary step to increase wheat production in the country, said deputy commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah.

Addressing a seminar here at the agriculture office on Thursday, he said Pakistan was an agrarian country and agriculture played a vital role in the economy of the country adding the prime objective of the agriculture emergency programme was to increase the per acre wheat production in Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner said through this programme, the Federal government had announced a subsidy for the purchase of wheat, seeds, herbicides and pesticides and both the federal and provincial governments were ready to strengthen the agriculture sector and provide relief to the farmers.

Mughees said our per acre wheat production ratio was low on the world chart, despite the fact that we were an agricultural country and every year we needed to import wheat to cater to the need of the people in Pakistan.

He said through prime minister's initiative soon we would be able to tackle local demand issue and would also be able to export wheat to other countries.

Through standard seeds and fertilizer, farmers could get batter yield, if we stuck on old ways of sowing then we could not compete with the world and even could not cater to our own needs, he added.

He said the government was providing all sorts of support and now that was the responsibility of the farmers to opt for modern technologies and ways of farming to increase the per acre production of wheat and other crops.