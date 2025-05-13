Open Menu

Senior Police Officials Step Up Security Inspections Across Mansehra District

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In line with the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, senior police officials conducted security inspections at key projects across the district to enhance law & order and ensure public safety.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Balakot Circle, Jehanzeb Khan, visited the Boi Police Post and Boi Dam, located under the jurisdiction of Garhi Habibullah Police Station. During the visit, he met with deployed personnel, reviewed their performance, and was briefed on the current security situation. SP Jehanzeb issued important directives regarding patrolling, security checks at entry and exit points, and strengthening cooperation with the local community.

Simultaneously, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Oghi Division, Nazir Khan, paid a comprehensive visit to the Sawan Maira Grid Station project site in Lassan Nawab.

Accompanied by DSP Phallrah Mudassir Zia, DSP SSU Saeed Khan, and SHO Lassan Nawab Akhtar Nawaz Khan, SSP Nazir reviewed the security arrangements, held discussions with the security in-charge and project officials, and issued immediate instructions for improvement.

Later, SSP Nazir conducted a surprise inspection of Lassan Nawab Police Station, assessing staff attendance, the station's condition, and existing security protocols.

Both SP Jehanzeb Khan and SSP Nazir Khan emphasized that, under the leadership of DPO Shafiullah Gandapur, security measures are being reassessed district-wide to ensure a peaceful environment. They reiterated the police's commitment to utilizing all available resources for the protection of citizens and the maintenance of law and order.

