IHC Accepts Plea For Removal Of Aleema Khan From ECL
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted the petition to remove the name of Aleema Khan from travel ban list and directs her to approach trial court for permission to travel abroad.
IHC's Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard a petition filed by Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder, to remove her name from the travel ban list.
Ali Bukhari Advocate, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry and Niazullah Niazi appeared in court on behalf of petitioner Aleema Khan.
The court, while accepting the petition to remove Aleema Khan’s name from the Passport Control List and PNIL, asked her to approach the trial court for permission to travel abroad in the cases registered against her.
