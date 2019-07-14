Mohmand dam to cost Rs 291 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The multi-purpose Mohmand dam will be ready before the flood season of 2024 as work is in full swing.

Official sources told APP here that as per PC-1, the estimated cost of the dam was Rs 291 billion and it would take around five years to complete.

They said Water and Power Development Authority would provide 67 per cent fund for the project while remaining 37 per cent would be provided by the government.

The local people had already transferred land for the project and it would help mitigate flooding in the area for ever but also generate 800 MW cheap hydel electricity.

The sources said contract for civil and electro-mechanical works of Mohmand Dam Project had already been awarded to a Joint Venture comprising the China Gezhouba Group of Companies (CGGC) of China and DESCON of Pakistan.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project would phenomenally contribute towards water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

They said Mohmand Dam would go a long way in stabilizing the national economy besides alleviating poverty and ushering in an era of development in the project area.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. On completion, the project will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water, generate 800 megawatt (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity and help mitigating floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera.

