UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohmand Dam To Cost Rs 291 Bln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

Mohmand dam to cost Rs 291 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The multi-purpose Mohmand dam will be ready before the flood season of 2024 as work is in full swing.

Official sources told APP here that as per PC-1, the estimated cost of the dam was Rs 291 billion and it would take around five years to complete.

They said Water and Power Development Authority would provide 67 per cent fund for the project while remaining 37 per cent would be provided by the government.

The local people had already transferred land for the project and it would help mitigate flooding in the area for ever but also generate 800 MW cheap hydel electricity.

The sources said contract for civil and electro-mechanical works of Mohmand Dam Project had already been awarded to a Joint Venture comprising the China Gezhouba Group of Companies (CGGC) of China and DESCON of Pakistan.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project would phenomenally contribute towards water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

They said Mohmand Dam would go a long way in stabilizing the national economy besides alleviating poverty and ushering in an era of development in the project area.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. On completion, the project will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water, generate 800 megawatt (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity and help mitigating floods in  Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Flood Water Swat China Dam Charsadda Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

1 hour ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

1 hour ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

1 hour ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

1 hour ago

Gambian Ambassador praises UAE for providing human ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP Youth Council, Civil Defence Youth Council d ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.